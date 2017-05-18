NY nuclear plant resumes service after scheduled outage

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Indian Point Unit 3 nuclear power plant has returned to service after a two-month scheduled outage for refueling, maintenance and inspections.

The Entergy Corporation says its plant in Buchanan (byoo-KAN'-uhn) resumed operations Thursday morning. It started $100 million worth of work on March 13.

It was the second-to-last refueling outage before the plant is permanently shut down by April 30, 2021, under a settlement with New York state.

The Indian Point 2 plant will be permanently shut down by the end of April 2020.

The Indian Point Energy Center generates the equivalent of a quarter of the power used by New York City and Westchester County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he's "very confident" the state will be able to compensate for the power lost when the plants are shuttered.