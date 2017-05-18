CW to reboot 'Dynasty,' '80s prime-time soap opera, in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — "Dynasty" is returning to TV, nearly 30 years after the prime-time soap opera aired its last hair-pulling fight.

CW said Thursday that the reboot will be one of four new series joining the network's schedule in the 2017-18 season.

The "Dynasty" remake will put a fresh twist on the show for a new generation of viewers, CW executives said.

Joan Collins and Linda Evans starred in the 1980s series as dueling divas.

The network is open to including original cast members but it's up to the new show's producers, CW president Mark Pedowitz said.

"Dynasty" will debut in the fall, along with the freshman military drama "Valor."

Midseason additions to the CW lineup will include the comedy "Life Sentence" and the DC Comics-based "Black Lightning."