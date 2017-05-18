WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be attempting to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open when they face Jack Sock and Roberto Bautista Agut respectively. Venus Williams plays Johanna Konta in the women's third round. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND

What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend as season ends in England, Spain, Germany and France. SENT: 1040 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Tom Dumoulin will attempt to keep the pink jersey on the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a lengthy 229-kilometer (142-mile) leg from Forli to Reggio Emilia featuring two minor climbs and a flat finish that should set up well for sprinters. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1530 GMT.

HKO--WORLDS

COLOGNE, Germany — The quarterfinals take center stage at the ice hockey world championship with the United States facing Finland and Russia playing the Czech Republic before defending champion Canada takes on co-host Germany. Sweden plays Switzerland in the other last-8 game. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--LEICESTER-TOTTENHAM

LEICESTER, England — Tottenham has already clinched second place entering its penultimate game, and all Leicester has to play for is more English Premier League prize money by moving up from 11th place. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-MADRID ON CUSP

MADRID — Real Madrid is two games away from a feat it hasn?t achieved in almost six decades: Winning the Champions League and the Spanish league in the same year. A draw in Malaga this weekend would secure its first Liga title in five years. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-INTER MILAN

It's going from bad to worse at Inter Milan. Losing at home to Sassuolo last weekend extended its winless streak to eight matches and included a walkout by its most ardent supporters. It has slipped to eighth in Serie A and is unlikely to even qualify for the Europa League. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING shortly.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-MONACO'S COACH

Leonardo Jardim turned an inexperienced Monaco squad into one of Europe?s most entertaining teams, doing so while competing on four fronts for most of the season. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING shortly.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-HAMBURG

BERLIN — Hamburger SV, the only club to have played every season since the Bundesliga's formation in 1963, is flirting with relegation again. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 610 words.

OLY--WADA MEETING

MONTREAL — The World Anti-Doping Agency's board meets on Thursday, with discussion about Russia's status for the upcoming Olympics and reform of the world's anti-doping structure on the agenda. By Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2200 GMT.

OLYPYEONGCHANG 2018

LONDON — The president of the PyeongChang organizing committee discusses plans for the 2018 Winter Olympics at a briefing in London. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

TEN--NASTASE-ITF

BUCHAREST, Romania — Ilie Nastase says he is fully cooperating with an International Tennis Federation investigation into his foul-mouthed comments and bad behavior last month. SENT: 260 words.

— SOC--UEFA-Heading Risks — UEFA seeks research into risk of youths heading a ball. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--Netherlands-Artificial Turf — Dutch top-tier captains want no more artificial turf games. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--Sweden-Match-Fixing — Swedish league game canceled because of match-fixing attempt. By David Keyton. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— BKN--Cavaliers-Celtics — LeBron, Love help Cavs rout Celtics 117-104 in Game 1. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— HKN--Penguins-Senators — Senators chase Fleury, rout Penguins 5-1 in Game 3. SENT: 730 words, photos.

— BBO--MLB Capsules — Kershaw wins 7th game, 20th career vs Giants. SENT: 1940 words, photo.

