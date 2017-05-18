Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

NEW YORK (AP) — "He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better." — Sean Hannity.

"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss." — Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American." — Lou Dobbs.

"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP." — Laura Ingraham.

"Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference." — Country rock star Charlie Daniels.