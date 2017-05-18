Taiwan’s mainland affairs head: ROC is a sovereign country, won’t accept one-China principle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Katharine Chang (張小月) said on Thursday during a press conference, “The Republic of China [Taiwan] is a sovereign nation” and “We won’t accept the one-China principle, Taiwan is not a part of China.”

Chang made the statement in rare tough rhetoric on the eve of the first anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration on May 20 against the backdrop of Fiji’s closure of its de facto embassy in Taiwan, the Fiji Trade and Tourism Representative Office, days ago.

Chang said that China has since 1949 been continuously engaging in activities such as wresting allies away from Taiwan and interfering with Taiwan’s international participation to deny the existence of the ROC.



She said, “The existence of the ROC is a fact,” but China has been pretending that it “neither heard nor saw” that fact, antagonizing Taiwanese people.

Chang said that if China wants to improve the cross-Strait relationship and win the goodwill of Taiwanese people, it should face the fact that the ROC exists and let Taiwan’s voices be heard.

On the issue of China asking countries such as Vietnam to sign documents recognizing the "one-China principle” and “anti-Taiwan independence” during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Chang said China’s practice was ignorant of the fact that Taiwan won’t accept the one-China principle and that Taiwan is a sovereign country, not a part of China.

