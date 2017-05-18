2 Moldova weightlifters fail drug tests

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two medalists from the European weightlifting championships have been suspended after failing drug tests.

The International Weightlifting Federation says Moldovan competitors Iurie Dudoglo and Alexandr Spac tested positive for turinabol, a drug developed in the former East Germany to aid muscle growth.

Dudoglo won silver in the 56-kilogram category last month, while Spac was 11th at 77kg. He was a bronze medalist in 2012.

The IWF didn't say when they gave the samples which tested positive, so it wasn't immediately clear whether Dudoglo risks losing the medal he won in April in Croatia.

Both have previously served steroid bans and face longer sanctions this time.

The IWF also says there were failed drug tests for Russia's Viktor Kharchenko and India's Sushila Panwar, both once-promising junior athletes yet to win medals at major senior competitions.