Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;86;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SSW;6;76%;88%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;83;Sunny and very warm;102;84;WSW;9;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;90;62;A shower or t-storm;86;58;WSW;12;36%;60%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;74;57;A morning shower;67;54;E;8;61%;44%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;64;53;A passing shower;61;49;SSW;18;77%;58%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;57;43;Cloudy with a shower;56;42;SE;10;56%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;83;58;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;SE;8;35%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;Sunny;66;40;SSW;8;35%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;64;Cloudy and humid;77;55;SSW;9;77%;35%;2

Athens, Greece;Rain, then a shower;69;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;54;N;15;41%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;62;56;Turning cloudy;62;56;WSW;13;55%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;106;77;Unseasonably hot;111;78;W;9;12%;30%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;94;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;5;80%;86%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;93;71;A t-storm in spots;91;71;WSW;8;62%;68%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;94;80;Showers and t-storms;93;81;S;7;76%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;Mostly sunny;71;58;NNE;10;54%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;Some sun, summerlike;97;72;SSW;9;35%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;75;53;Mostly sunny;78;56;ESE;6;37%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;80;58;A severe t-storm;81;56;SW;8;63%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;68;48;Mainly cloudy;67;51;ESE;5;69%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;64;Showers and t-storms;80;62;NE;9;77%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny;79;56;Sunny and breezy;81;57;SSE;15;40%;9%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with rain;65;51;A passing shower;60;45;SW;9;70%;62%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;70;48;Partly sunny;70;48;WNW;5;54%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny;78;52;SE;8;45%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;60;Rain and drizzle;65;51;NW;9;86%;81%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;More clouds than sun;84;62;Morning showers;84;62;WNW;5;50%;83%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;WSW;7;45%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;96;69;Mostly sunny;87;66;NNW;12;34%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;71;52;Sunny;69;53;S;7;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;84;71;Partly sunny;83;70;ESE;4;61%;32%;11

Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;109;86;Partly sunny, warm;107;86;SW;6;45%;6%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy with some sun;77;46;Cooler;55;52;E;13;71%;70%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;86;79;A t-storm in spots;85;80;SW;7;82%;83%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;68;54;Partly sunny;67;54;ESE;8;70%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;81;72;Mostly sunny;80;71;WNW;8;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;89;73;A t-storm around;86;69;SSE;12;69%;80%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;73;Showers around;87;73;S;11;75%;82%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;104;83;Hazy and hot;108;84;NNW;5;29%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Rain, much colder;44;34;Bit of rain, snow;40;29;SSW;9;98%;72%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;92;78;A shower or t-storm;95;79;S;6;71%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;95;71;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSW;4;56%;5%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;57;42;Thundershowers;59;44;W;8;68%;76%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;73;59;Pleasant and warmer;81;58;N;5;45%;9%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;72;63;ENE;11;58%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cool with rain;77;71;Showers and t-storms;77;73;NW;6;94%;71%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;73;50;Nice with some sun;73;45;ESE;6;48%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;73;Spotty showers;85;73;ESE;10;72%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;55;47;Partly sunny, warmer;66;49;WSW;12;66%;64%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;95;79;Showers and t-storms;91;79;SW;6;79%;74%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;83;75;Rain in the morning;79;74;ENE;8;79%;88%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;71;A passing shower;85;72;ENE;7;55%;60%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;106;81;Hazy and very warm;105;78;NW;7;23%;22%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;103;76;An afternoon shower;102;74;NNE;10;35%;50%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;67;56;Partly sunny;67;51;NE;13;51%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;90;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ENE;5;68%;52%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;87;Clouds and sun, hot;102;85;N;9;41%;4%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;67;38;Plenty of sun;69;40;N;3;42%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;89;54;An afternoon shower;87;54;NW;6;17%;40%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;93;82;Clouds and sun;94;82;WSW;16;61%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;62;A shower or t-storm;81;62;S;5;65%;61%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;104;83;A strong t-storm;100;82;S;11;41%;64%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;68;44;Thundershowers;72;49;NNE;8;49%;75%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and a t-storm;84;78;Showers and t-storms;85;80;ENE;19;73%;77%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;73;A t-storm around;90;73;NE;4;69%;64%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;99;81;A p.m. t-storm;99;81;S;8;63%;56%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;4;74%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;60;26;Partly sunny;60;29;W;12;26%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;91;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;SSW;6;73%;85%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;73;65;Partly sunny;73;64;S;8;66%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;69;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;N;13;45%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;64;49;Thundershowers;57;46;SW;9;77%;83%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;75;58;Abundant sunshine;82;60;NNW;7;38%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;Mostly sunny;87;74;S;6;71%;13%;7

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;NNE;4;40%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. t-storms;86;82;A t-storm in spots;90;80;WSW;11;70%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;77;Showers around;89;77;NE;6;74%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;91;81;A t-storm around;92;81;SSW;7;61%;81%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;68;52;Periods of rain;65;55;E;7;76%;89%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;86;59;A t-storm in spots;87;58;SE;5;30%;42%;15

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;88;80;Showers and t-storms;88;80;ESE;15;66%;84%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;65;43;Partly sunny;73;47;E;4;54%;16%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers around;94;80;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SSW;10;74%;80%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or t-storm;69;60;Rain and a t-storm;65;51;WNW;10;79%;71%;1

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;83;54;Cooler;62;39;NNW;6;57%;57%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;65;47;Inc. clouds;68;50;NE;8;58%;14%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;82;Hazy sun;91;83;W;9;70%;4%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;77;57;An afternoon shower;77;55;ENE;9;60%;63%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;92;72;A t-storm in spots;88;56;N;10;48%;43%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;A passing shower;80;62;Showers around;77;58;W;9;58%;65%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up;51;31;Increasing clouds;57;44;SSW;14;58%;36%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and beautiful;77;52;Sunshine, pleasant;78;54;SSW;4;47%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;63;52;Showers around;67;56;NNE;5;73%;82%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;83;46;Cooler with a shower;61;37;NW;14;59%;40%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;79;A couple of t-storms;83;78;E;17;86%;86%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;78;Couple of t-storms;88;78;NW;5;79%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;75;Heavy showers;86;75;ENE;8;83%;75%;9

Paris, France;Rain, not as warm;70;49;Thundershowers;61;46;SW;8;69%;81%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;77;60;Spotty showers;71;54;S;11;78%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;79;Showers and t-storms;91;79;SSW;6;79%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;A t-storm around;89;76;N;4;75%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;89;76;A shower or two;92;73;ESE;7;49%;60%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and humid;77;55;Partly sunny;77;54;SE;9;54%;56%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;86;55;Sunny and very warm;87;52;S;8;41%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;73;48;A few showers;72;49;SSW;9;69%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;Partly sunny;79;57;N;11;47%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;86;75;A shower in places;86;76;SE;7;72%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;47;38;Mostly sunny;53;41;W;7;62%;3%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;65;51;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;SSE;5;52%;28%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;75;65;Rain;72;67;E;6;80%;94%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;99;82;Sunny and very warm;107;84;NW;7;9%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;81;56;Partly sunny;78;57;S;12;41%;58%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;67;52;Decreasing clouds;72;53;W;8;61%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;50;Plenty of sun;73;51;WSW;7;54%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;65;Couple of t-storms;81;67;SE;5;77%;89%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;79;Some sun, a shower;85;77;E;12;70%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;67;A t-storm in spots;76;67;WSW;5;92%;76%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;83;53;Sunny and pleasant;85;52;NE;8;19%;2%;16

Santiago, Chile;Colder with rain;50;34;Cool with sunshine;55;32;ENE;4;55%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;74;A shower or two;85;74;N;7;73%;66%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;68;46;Sunshine, pleasant;71;46;N;8;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;65;49;Mostly sunny;69;53;NNE;5;57%;27%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;SW;6;35%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;SE;11;50%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;90;82;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SSE;9;76%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;42;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;SE;6;48%;7%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;85;78;Some sun, a shower;85;77;E;11;73%;41%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and warmer;69;52;Showers and t-storms;73;49;SSW;9;57%;67%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;72;63;Spotty showers;71;64;NE;14;76%;94%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;74;Partly sunny;85;74;ESE;13;60%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;57;48;Pleasant and warmer;70;48;W;9;65%;28%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;NE;6;41%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;64;54;A t-storm around;72;58;N;7;65%;80%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;65;Mostly sunny;91;70;NE;6;16%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;SW;8;53%;62%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;S;6;44%;7%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;70;59;Mostly sunny;76;63;S;9;60%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;73;47;Cooler;60;46;N;13;63%;1%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;ESE;7;39%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;85;66;Mostly sunny;83;62;WNW;12;48%;7%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with some sun;74;40;Mostly cloudy;66;39;NNE;10;20%;54%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;62;48;Clouds and sun;66;51;NE;4;49%;32%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;SSE;13;42%;25%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Downpours;76;72;Showers and t-storms;88;75;E;4;67%;70%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;65;52;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;ESE;5;55%;19%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Partial sunshine;76;53;ESE;11;44%;2%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;55;48;Sunshine;58;44;NW;20;60%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;92;79;WSW;6;75%;77%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;81;54;Thundershowers;78;56;NNW;6;45%;76%;8

