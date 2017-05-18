Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;10;76%;88%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;39;29;WSW;14;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;32;17;A shower or t-storm;30;15;WSW;20;36%;60%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;24;14;A morning shower;20;12;E;14;61%;44%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A passing shower;16;9;SSW;29;77%;58%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;14;6;Cloudy with a shower;14;6;SE;17;56%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;SE;13;35%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Sunny;19;5;SSW;12;35%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;Cloudy and humid;25;13;SSW;14;77%;35%;2

Athens, Greece;Rain, then a shower;21;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;12;N;24;41%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Turning cloudy;17;13;WSW;21;55%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;41;25;Unseasonably hot;44;26;W;14;12%;30%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;34;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;8;80%;86%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;34;22;A t-storm in spots;33;22;WSW;14;62%;68%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;35;27;Showers and t-storms;34;27;S;11;76%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Mostly sunny;22;15;NNE;16;54%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Some sun, summerlike;36;22;SSW;15;35%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;ESE;10;37%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;27;15;A severe t-storm;27;13;SW;12;63%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;20;9;Mainly cloudy;20;10;ESE;8;69%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;17;NE;14;77%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny;26;13;Sunny and breezy;27;14;SSE;24;40%;9%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with rain;18;11;A passing shower;15;7;SW;15;70%;62%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;21;9;Partly sunny;21;9;WNW;8;54%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;26;11;SE;12;45%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;16;Rain and drizzle;18;11;NW;15;86%;81%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;More clouds than sun;29;17;Morning showers;29;17;WNW;8;50%;83%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;WSW;11;45%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNW;19;34%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;22;11;Sunny;21;12;S;11;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny;28;21;ESE;6;61%;32%;11

Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;43;30;Partly sunny, warm;42;30;SW;9;45%;6%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy with some sun;25;8;Cooler;13;11;E;21;71%;70%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;SW;12;82%;83%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;Partly sunny;19;12;ESE;13;70%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;Mostly sunny;27;21;WNW;13;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;31;23;A t-storm around;30;21;SSE;19;69%;80%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;23;Showers around;30;23;S;18;75%;82%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;28;Hazy and hot;42;29;NNW;8;29%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Rain, much colder;7;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;-2;SSW;15;98%;72%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;34;26;A shower or t-storm;35;26;S;10;71%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;35;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;SSW;7;56%;5%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;14;5;Thundershowers;15;7;W;12;68%;76%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;23;15;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;N;8;45%;9%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;ENE;17;58%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cool with rain;25;21;Showers and t-storms;25;23;NW;10;94%;71%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;Nice with some sun;23;7;ESE;10;48%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ESE;15;72%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;13;8;Partly sunny, warmer;19;10;WSW;20;66%;64%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;35;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SW;9;79%;74%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;28;24;Rain in the morning;26;23;ENE;14;79%;88%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;30;22;A passing shower;30;22;ENE;12;55%;60%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;41;27;Hazy and very warm;40;26;NW;12;23%;22%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;39;24;An afternoon shower;39;23;NNE;16;35%;50%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;19;13;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;21;51%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;8;68%;52%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;31;Clouds and sun, hot;39;29;N;14;41%;4%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;3;Plenty of sun;21;4;N;5;42%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;31;12;An afternoon shower;31;12;NW;9;17%;40%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;34;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;WSW;26;61%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;17;A shower or t-storm;27;17;S;9;65%;61%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;40;28;A strong t-storm;38;28;S;17;41%;64%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;20;7;Thundershowers;22;9;NNE;13;49%;75%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and a t-storm;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;ENE;30;73%;77%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NE;6;69%;64%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;A p.m. t-storm;37;27;S;13;63%;56%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SE;7;74%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-4;Partly sunny;16;-2;W;19;26%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;10;73%;85%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny;23;18;S;12;66%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;N;21;45%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;18;9;Thundershowers;14;8;SW;14;77%;83%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;14;Abundant sunshine;28;16;NNW;11;38%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;S;10;71%;13%;7

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NNE;7;40%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;WSW;17;70%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;Showers around;32;25;NE;9;74%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;10;61%;81%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Periods of rain;18;13;E;11;76%;89%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;30;15;A t-storm in spots;31;14;SE;8;30%;42%;15

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;31;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;ESE;25;66%;84%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny;23;8;E;7;54%;16%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers around;35;27;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;16;74%;80%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or t-storm;21;15;Rain and a t-storm;19;11;WNW;16;79%;71%;1

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;29;12;Cooler;17;4;NNW;10;57%;57%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;18;8;Inc. clouds;20;10;NE;12;58%;14%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;28;Hazy sun;33;28;W;14;70%;4%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;14;An afternoon shower;25;13;ENE;14;60%;63%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;33;22;A t-storm in spots;31;13;N;16;48%;43%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;A passing shower;27;16;Showers around;25;15;W;14;58%;65%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up;10;-1;Increasing clouds;14;7;SSW;22;58%;36%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;SSW;6;47%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;17;11;Showers around;19;13;NNE;7;73%;82%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;28;8;Cooler with a shower;16;3;NW;23;59%;40%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;26;A couple of t-storms;28;26;E;27;86%;86%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;8;79%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;24;Heavy showers;30;24;ENE;13;83%;75%;9

Paris, France;Rain, not as warm;21;9;Thundershowers;16;8;SW;12;69%;81%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;25;16;Spotty showers;22;12;S;17;78%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SSW;10;79%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;N;7;75%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A shower or two;34;23;ESE;11;49%;60%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and humid;25;13;Partly sunny;25;12;SE;14;54%;56%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;Sunny and very warm;30;11;S;13;41%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;23;9;A few showers;22;9;SSW;14;69%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Partly sunny;26;14;N;18;47%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;30;24;A shower in places;30;24;SE;11;72%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Mostly sunny;11;5;W;12;62%;3%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;SSE;8;52%;28%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;24;19;Rain;22;20;E;10;80%;94%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;37;28;Sunny and very warm;42;29;NW;12;9%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;26;14;S;19;41%;58%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;20;11;Decreasing clouds;22;12;W;13;61%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Plenty of sun;23;11;WSW;11;54%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;19;Couple of t-storms;27;19;SE;7;77%;89%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;19;70%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A t-storm in spots;24;20;WSW;8;92%;76%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;NE;13;19%;2%;16

Santiago, Chile;Colder with rain;10;1;Cool with sunshine;13;0;ENE;6;55%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;29;23;N;11;73%;66%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;N;13;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNE;9;57%;27%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;28;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;SW;9;35%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;SE;18;50%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;15;76%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;SE;10;48%;7%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;29;25;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;18;73%;41%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and warmer;20;11;Showers and t-storms;23;9;SSW;15;57%;67%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;17;Spotty showers;22;18;NE;23;76%;94%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;ESE;21;60%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;14;9;Pleasant and warmer;21;9;W;15;65%;28%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;NE;10;41%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;18;12;A t-storm around;22;14;N;11;65%;80%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;33;21;NE;10;16%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;SW;13;53%;62%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;S;10;44%;7%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;21;15;Mostly sunny;25;17;S;14;60%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;23;8;Cooler;15;8;N;21;63%;1%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;ESE;11;39%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;16;WNW;20;48%;7%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with some sun;24;4;Mostly cloudy;19;4;NNE;17;20%;54%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;17;9;Clouds and sun;19;10;NE;7;49%;32%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;SSE;21;42%;25%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Downpours;24;22;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;6;67%;70%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;ESE;8;55%;19%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partial sunshine;24;12;ESE;17;44%;2%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;13;9;Sunshine;14;7;NW;32;60%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WSW;10;75%;77%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;27;12;Thundershowers;26;13;NNW;9;45%;76%;8

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius