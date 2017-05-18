ECB could start considering stimulus exit at next meeting

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Officials at the European Central Bank have indicated that their next meeting would be a good time to consider shifting toward an exit from stimulus efforts that have boosted a strengthening recovery.

A written account of the April 27 meeting showed members of the bank's rate-setting council expect that if the recovery keeps going, they would have to consider "adjusting the present formulation" of their stance.

New staff forecasts for inflation and growth at that meeting would put the council "in a better position to take stock."

The ECB has said it plans to keep pumping 60 billion euros ($67 billion) in newly printed money into the economy through bond purchases at least through the end of the year. Markets are awaiting more clarity about when that program will end.