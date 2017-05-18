  1. Home
  2. World

UK's Theresa May renews vow to cut immigration below 100,000

By  Associated Press
2017/05/18 19:16

CAPTION CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May smiles during the launch of

CAPTION CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May holds a copy of the manifest

CAPTION CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May speaks, during the Conservat

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May arrives at the Conservative Party manifesto launch in Halifax, Engla

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says her government will reduce net immigration to below 100,000 if it wins Britain's June 8 election, reaffirming a promise the Conservatives have made and broken since 2010.

The promise is in the Conservatives' election platform, published Thursday.

Many Britons who voted last year to leave the European Union were motivated by a desire to control immigration, which has soared as the EU has expanded. EU citizens have the right to live and work in other member states.

Net migration to Britain was 273,000 in the year to September.

The Conservatives give no date to reach the goal.

After Brexit, Britain will have more power to limit those moving to the country. But many economists say the "tens of thousands" target is arbitrary and economically damaging.