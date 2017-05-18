APNewsBreak: Sesame Street, SeaWorld plan more joint parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Muppets fans are going to have more places to ask the question, "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?"

SeaWorld Entertainment and the nonprofit behind Sesame Street announced Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to build another theme park by 2021, and possibly add more U.S. parks in the years beyond.

SeaWorld and Sesame Workshop are extending their almost-four-decade partnership through 2031.

During that time, SeaWorld will build a second Sesame Place theme park to complement its existing location outside Philadelphia.

SeaWorld also will open a Sesame Street land in its SeaWorld Orlando park and possibly build more Sesame Place parks throughout the United States.

SeaWorld's current licensing agreement with Sesame Street had been set to expire in 2021.