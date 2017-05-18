NZ captain Winston Reid ruled out of Confed Cup by injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand football captain Winston Reid has been ruled out of the Confederations Cup by a knee injury.

Reid, a West Ham defender, has a bone growth on his left knee which, he said, has been causing him pain for the last six weeks.

"I'm really disappointed to be missing the Confederations Cup but if I had gone there and played it would not have got better," said Reid, who has missed the last two FIFA international windows with minor injuries.

New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said Reid's withdrawal was "disappointing news. I could hear in his voice how much he wanted to come."

New Zealand opens its Cup campaign against host Russia at St. Petersburg on June 17.