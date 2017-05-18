  1. Home
Chinese, S. Korean officials meet in attempt to repair ties

By  Associated Press
2017/05/18 17:40

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with a special envoy sent by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the two countries attempt to repair relations damaged by China's strong objections to the deployment of a high-tech American missile defense system in South Korea intended to guard against North Korean threats.

Wang and former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan were expected Thursday to discuss ways of containing North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons activities.

China retaliated against Seoul's deployment of the THAAD missile defense system by suspending visits to South Korea by Chinese tour groups and trips to China by South Korean entertainers. South Korean businesses have faced boycotts, especially the retail group Lotte which provided the land on which the system is being constructed.