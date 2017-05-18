Regent-exclusive Insiders Access to Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan [15th May 2017] – As tourist numbers grow and the demand for immersive and authentic local experiences increases, Regent Taipei presents the Regent Academy, an experiential program allowing guests to experience quintessential Taipei adventures with insider access to historical, cultural and lifestyle activities. Regent Academy provides guests with an opportunity to explore the vibrant local experiences and the chance to gain access to Taipei’s hidden gems. The inspirational experiences include a private cooking session with Regent’s star chef, a master class with Chinese history expert at the Silks Palace, the chance to create a personalized Parisian fragrance, a tour of Luc Besson’s favorite old Taipei locations, the chance to record a song with Regent Taipei’s resident band at a star-studded recording studio or go on a Regent butler-accompanied shrimp fishing outing –a local Taiwanese pastime. Select from ten bespoke and memorable offerings, available for individuals and groups.

Regent Taipei understands that retaining customers requires a service that goes above and beyond. Therefore, the Regent Academy aims to prove hotels no longer only offer a place to stay and dine, but also creates a lasting connection between local culture and well-traveled guests. To reserve, please contact concierge@fihregent.com .