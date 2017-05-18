Taiwan President meets with Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday met with New York-based Taiwanese-Canadian artist and designer Jason Wu and his family, praising the designer as “the pride of Taiwan.”

The president said during her speech that it was an honor to meet with Mr. Wu, whose creativity and innovative vision have made “Jason Wu” a global brand.

The president praised Wu as the great master of global fashion, and “the pride of Taiwan.” It is a great thing and an honor to see the Taiwanese youngster come off a successful designer who has won so much recognition globally, she said.

She also accepted a gift from Wu of a t-shirt from his own design, while saying she is hopeful that the Taiwanese-born designer can help the nation’s textile and fashion industries turn a new page.

Wu was born in Taipei, Taiwan and moved to Canada at the age of nine. He worked as a toy designer at age 16 before he decided to become a fashion designer.

He is best known for designing the dresses that former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama wore on several occasions, including those inaugural gowns she wore during the first and second inauguration of the U.S. former President Barack Obama.