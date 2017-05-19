Events and activities in Taiwan from May 19-25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The following is a list of notable events and activities taking place in Taiwan from May 19 to May 25:

Exhibitions

The 2017 Young Designers' Exhibition (YODEX) opens on Friday and will run through May 22. YODEX has grown to become one of the most prominent design fairs in the world, featuring fresh design talent and many works of excellence by graduates from design colleges around the world. Tickets for the exibition are NT$200. For more information, visit the official YODEX website.



"100% pure sewage popsicles" will be part of the YODEX. Image from PollutedWaterPopsicles Facebook page

Cultural Events

2017 Taoyuan Major Cup Dragon Boat Racing kicks off on May 20 and until May 21 at Zhuwei Fishing Harbor in Dayuan District. The Taoyuan City Government will be providing free shuttle busses between Taoyuan MRT Shanbi and Kengkou station to the venue for all the visitors and participants.

The Baihe Lotus Festival in Baihe District, Tainan City has started in early May, and the official opening press conference will be held on May 21. Baihe has earned itself the nickname "Lotusville" for its wondrous year-round beauty. The Baihe Lotus Festival attracts huge numbers of people every year to admire the flowers, with the scent of lotuses filling the air. Visit the official website to find out more.

Concerts

Taiwanese pop singer Peggy Hsu (許哲珮) is holding the live concert "Sweet Sixteen" in Taipei on Friday. Tickets for the concert are NT$800.

Taiwanese pop singer Shin (信) will perform at Taipei Arena on May 20. The two days of concerts are part of his tour "Gentle Monster." Tickets for the concert range from NT$600 to as high as NT$3,600.

Three famous Taiwanese pop singers Evan Yo (蔡旻佑), Eve Ai-Yi Liang (艾怡良) and Eric Chou (周興哲) are going to take turns performing in the "Voice Up" concert this weekend in Taipei Lagacy. Tickets are NT$1,000.

Others

The French electronic music party Roche Musique Label Night kicks off on Friday at W Hotel Taipei. Famous musicians Zimmer, Kartell and Cézaire are performing in the event. Tickets for the party are NT$800 per person including two cocktails. Free entrance for guests dressed in red, blue and white.



Image from Roche Musique Label Night Facebook Page

Eat For Love, the summer charity vegan fair will be held on May 20 at the Water Garden Organic Farmers' Market. It is the first vegan food festival that combines cuisine, compassion, and charity into one in Taiwan. The event features savory foods to create Taiwan's first and largest plant-based gastronomic experience.



Image from Eat For Love Facebook Page

Taiwan National Cleanup Day starts on Saturday in seven locations throughout Taiwan including Taipei, Ilian and Kaohsiung. The activity is a call to action for both locals and foreigners to work together to clean up a vast amount of trash all around Taiwan. For more information visit Cleanup Day Facebook.