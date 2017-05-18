Hundreds of ATMs shut down across India to escape ransomware attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Amidst reports that India is among the worst affected countries by the WannaCry ransomware attack, the Indian government has shut down some Automated Teller Machine (ATMs) all over the country as a preventive measure against the cyber attack.

According to reports by India Today, ATMs in India are highly vulnerable to such malware attacks as they presently run an old version of Microsoft's Windows operating system, making it an easy target for such attacks.

According to a report by The Economic Times, India was the third worst hit nation by the ransomware WannaCry as more than 40,000 computers became infected.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, the maker of antivirus software detected over 48,000 ransomware attack attempts in India, with state of West Bengal witnessing the most incidents.

Sixty percent of the ransomware attack attempts by the malicious WannaCry malware were targeted at enterprises, while the rest were against individual customers.

It also added that the top five cities impacted by the ransomware attack are Kolkata followed by Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Pune and Mumbai, while the top top five states with the largest number of reports of WannaCry malware are West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi NCR, and Odisha.