Balkans leaders to meet in Brussels May 24

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of six Western Balkans countries are to meet in Brussels on May 24 amid European Union concern about rising tensions in the volatile region.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has invited the leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia to a working dinner in the Belgium capital.

The aim, her office said Thursday, is "to discuss the situation in the region in light of the latest developments and to look together at the way forward."

Macedonia has been embroiled in a political crisis that culminated in angry protesters storming parliament, while Kosovo faces early elections next month after a no-confidence vote. Montenegro is set to join NATO, but blames Russia for a foiled election day coup possibly linked to its future membership.