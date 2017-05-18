Runaway Vietnamese workers arrested for growing marijuana

TAIPEI (Taiwan news) -- Two runaway Vietnamese workers and a Taiwanese man were arrested for illegally growing marijuana and forging official IDs, following a raid on an apartment in New Taipei on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

The raid was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of Taipei City Police Department following a tip-off that three Vietnamese workers who ran away from their official jobs in November 2016 were engaged in illegal activity.

After monitoring the subjects, the CID said it determined that the Vietnamese, two of whom were identified as La Van Cuong and Nguyen Van Vu, rented an apartment with a Taiwanese accomplice, known only by his surname Lee.

The trio grew the marijuana together while the runaway workers also forged alien residence certificates for their own use and for sale, the CID said.

During the Tuesday's raid, police also seized marijuana seeds and equipment for growing the plants, 0.74 grams of amphetamine, 0.11 grams of ketamine, four mobile phones, one computer and devices for photo printing and lamination.

After being questioned, the two Vietnamese men and their Taiwanese accomplice were charged with violations of narcotics hazard prevention regulations and forging IDs. They were then taken to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office.