Foxconn boss Terry Gou to appoint Taiwanese as new Sharp chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The chances of Foxconn Technology Group (also known as Hon Hai) founder and Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) appointing a Taiwanese nominee to become the chairman of its Japan-based display business Sharp, are high, according to a report by the Chinese-language media outlet Now News.

The favored candidate, Wang Chien-erh (王建二), is the chairman of Hon Hai Precision touch display and panel business GIS-KY (業成).

Gou values the 45-year-old Wang's contributions at GIS-KY by helping parent company Foxconn clinch several large Apple orders through a unique megasite business model.

He also vertically integrated the display manufacturing process by encompassing touch sensors, touch sensor lamination, and liquid crystal monitor modules.

Wang, an undergrad from National Taiwan University's (NTU) International Business department, is a 20-year veteran in Taiwan's thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) industry.

In 1998, he joined large Taiwanese display manufacturer Chimei during the early stages of planning their LCD business.

He was also the general manager for DisplaySearch's Taiwan business arm and the director of Innolux's panel business department.

Previously, Wang was also the chairman of Japanese display company Sakai Display Products (SDP).

According to an Apple Daily report, Gou's selection of younger and internationally exposed nominees indicates that he is positioning Sharp to become a more international business driven by innovation.

NHK Media Technology's CEO Nishiyama Hirokazu (西山博一) is also in the running to become Sharp's new chairman.

Sharp released a list of new board member candidates on May 12 that will be sent for shareholders approval on June 20.

Among the nine new board members and supervisors nominated, four are Taiwanese, including Wang, Japan-based Sharp President Tai Cheng-wu (戴正吳), and parent company Hon Hai Precision semiconductor subgroup leader Young Liu (劉揚偉).

Japanese candidates contending for a seat at Sharp's new board include SDP Executive Vice Presidents Toshiaki Takayama (高山俊明) and Katsuaki Nomura (野村勝明).