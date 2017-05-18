Albanian politicians end impasse, likely postponing polls

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's political parties have reached a compromise on next month's parliamentary election following intensive mediation from a senior U.S. official.

Following a three-hour tete-a-tete ending dawn Thursday Prime Minister Edi Rama of the governing Socialist Party and Lulzim Basha of the main opposition Democratic Party told reporters they had reached a deal.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee on Monday gave them a proposal from European lawmakers and another from Rama as a basis for negotiations.

Both leaders said after the meeting the deal's details would be drafted in the next 24 hours.

The deal will likely postpone the June 18 parliamentary polls.

The opposition boycotted parliament in February and has refused to register for the election, claiming Rama's Cabinet will manipulate the vote.