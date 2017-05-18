Yankees tee off on Jason Vargas in 11-7 romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Not even the starting pitcher with the best ERA in the majors could slow down the hot-hitting, free-swinging New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Aaron Hicks hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, New York piled up 16 hits against Jason Vargas and the Kansas City bullpen, and the Yankees rolled to an 11-7 victory — their fourth straight game scoring at least seven runs.

"I thought they just put really good at-bats together against him, even the first time through, when we didn't score," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "The second time through, we got to him."

Vargas (5-2) carried a 1.01 ERA into the game, but allowed as many runs in the fourth inning as he had in his first seven starts combined. The veteran left-hander was lifted after allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in only four innings, ending his home unbeaten streak at 10 games.

"He just wasn't sharp. It's one of those days where he got through the first three OK and then just really struggled to finish off his pitches," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He was getting pitches up at times. He got hurt on a fastball, a curveball and a changeup — all three of them."

Then again, maybe Vargas's abysmal night shouldn't have been that much of a surprise. He's never beaten the Yankees in nine starts and 10 outings, going 0-6 with a 7.15 ERA.

"Obviously the home run extended the game for them and put us in a pretty good hole," Vargas said. "I just didn't do a great job of executing."

Michael Pineda (4-2) allowed three runs and six hits with two walks over six-plus innings. The big right-hander was shaky throughout, but good enough to win for only the second time in 16 road starts.

"When you have a lot of scoring like that, you feel pretty good," Pineda said. "Comfortable."

Dellin Betances got one out for his first save since replacing injured Aroldis Chapman as the Yankees' closer.

Starlin Castro had three hits and drove in a run. Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius each had two hits and two RBIs. In fact, the only Yankees without a hit by the fifth inning were Matt Holliday and Aaron Judge, and all Judge had done was draw a pair of walks and score both times.

Holliday and Judge promptly got their base hits in the sixth.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and Whit Merrifield also went deep for Kansas City, which scored three times in the ninth to make the final score more respectable.

The Yankees entered the game leading the big leagues with a plus-59 run differential, and they added to it on a windy night at Kauffman Stadium. They pounded their 59th home run through their first 37 games, and scored seven or more runs for the fourth consecutive game.

They routed the Royals 7-1 in the series opener Tuesday night.

