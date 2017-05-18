  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Milky way in the night sky

The Qingjing Farm in central Taiwan offers exquisite scenes all four seasons of the year

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/18 16:00

Starlit Milky Way at Qingjing Farm in Nantou County (Photo courtesy of Instagram user kang-ting-liu)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Instagram user Liu Kang Ting (劉冠廷) took this gorgeous photo of the milky way and the sky full of stars on May 5 at the Qingjing Farm in Nantou County.

Far away from the city in the mountains of central Taiwan, the Qingjing Farm (清境農場) rises to a height of 1,748 meters covering an expanse of around 760 hectares. Because of its perfect location, the farm is a popular tourist spot all year around. Visitors go to Qingjing in the spring for flowers, summer for coolness, autumn for red maples leaves and winter for snow.
Photo of the day
Qingjing Farm
清境農場
milky way

