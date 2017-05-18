Photo of the Day: Milky way in the night sky

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Instagram user Liu Kang Ting (劉冠廷) took this gorgeous photo of the milky way and the sky full of stars on May 5 at the Qingjing Farm in Nantou County.

Far away from the city in the mountains of central Taiwan, the Qingjing Farm (清境農場) rises to a height of 1,748 meters covering an expanse of around 760 hectares. Because of its perfect location, the farm is a popular tourist spot all year around. Visitors go to Qingjing in the spring for flowers, summer for coolness, autumn for red maples leaves and winter for snow.