Mongolian delegation visits Taiwan, attends CIECA and MNCCI joint meeting

The Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) and the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding in 2002. Since then, the two organizations alternately held the “Joint Meeting between CIECA and MNCCI” at Taipei and Ulaanbaatar without interruption.

This year, CIECA held the meeting at Taipei and Mrs. Magvan Oyunchimeg, CEO of MNCCI, led a delegation of agricultural food products, beverages, construction, mining, IT and tourism business representatives and contractors began to arrive on May 14th.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs François Wu, Chih-Chung delivered remarks at the welcoming dinner on May 15th. For the meeting on the 17th, 110 delegates from both sides attended the conference. Chairman Kuo, Lin-Wu of CIECA’s Mongolia Committee (Vice Chairman, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, TAITRA) and Mrs. Magvan Oyunchimeg jointly presided over the conference.

Experts and businessmen from both sides reported on business opportunities and exchanged views on “Mining”, “Renewable Energy”, “Investment Environment in Mongolia”, “E-Commerce” and “Experience Sharing”.

During their stay, Mongolian delegates have been arranged to visit the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China which is responsible for financial business between the two nations, TAITRA, ANKO Food Machine Co., Ltd. and King Car Group’s Kavalan Distillery with the expectation of exploring substantive business opportunities.

(Mr. Kuo, Lin-Wu, Chairman of Mongolia Committee of CIECA presented a gift to Mr. Khaliun Panidjunai, Representative, Ulaanbaatar Trade and Economic Office in Taipei.)