BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|042
|000
|001—7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|001—4
|7
|0
Cobb, Farquhar (8), Stanek (8), Colome (9) and Sucre; Tomlin, Otero (3), Goody (4), Logan (6), McAllister (7), B.Shaw (8), Armstrong (9) and R.Perez. W_Cobb 4-3. L_Tomlin 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Sucre, Morrison. Cleveland, Zimmer.
___
|Baltimore
|010
|210
|000—4
|11
|1
|Detroit
|020
|030
|00x—5
|9
|1
Jimenez, Crichton (6), Bleier (7), M.Castro (8) and Castillo; Fulmer, A.Wilson (8), J.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Fulmer 5-1. L_Jimenez 1-2. Sv_J.Wilson (3). HRs_Detroit, Collins 2.
___
|New York
|100
|540
|010—11
|16
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|210
|103—
|7
|11
|0
Pineda, Layne (7), Warren (7), Gallegos (9), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez; Vargas, Moylan (5), Maness (6), Wood (7), Alburquerque (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Pineda 4-2. L_Vargas 5-2. Sv_Betances (1). HRs_New York, Hicks. Kansas City, Merrifield, Perez.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|100
|030
|00x—4
|6
|0
Hahn, Wahl (6), J.Smith (7) and Vogt; Bergman, Pazos (8) and Gosewisch. W_Bergman 1-1. L_Hahn 1-3.
___
|Chicago
|220
|000
|031—
|8
|15
|2
|Los Angeles
|040
|004
|40x—12
|13
|1
M.Gonzalez, Swarzak (6), Ynoa (6), Holmberg (7) and K.Smith; Shoemaker, Alvarez (7), Guerra (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado. W_Shoemaker 3-2. L_M.Gonzalez 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Abreu. Los Angeles, Trout.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|100
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
McCullers, Devenski (7), Harris (8), Giles (9) and Gattis; Urena, J.Garcia (6), Barraclough (7), Ziegler (8), Ellington (9) and Ellis. W_McCullers 4-1. L_Urena 1-2. Sv_Giles (11).
___
|Toronto
|000
|210
|010—4
|7
|3
|Atlanta
|600
|002
|00x—8
|6
|1
Biagini, Loup (5), Leone (5), Howell (6), D.Barnes (8) and Maile; Foltynewicz, Motte (7), O'Flaherty (8), Johnson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 2-4. L_Biagini 1-2. HRs_Toronto, Smoak, Bautista. Atlanta, Suzuki.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|201—3
|9
|1
|Texas
|114
|120
|00x—9
|17
|0
Eflin, L.Garcia (5), Neris (8), Ramos (8) and Rupp; Cashner, Barnette (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Lucroy. W_Cashner 1-3. L_Eflin 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Saunders. Texas, Hoying.
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|220
|000
|1—5
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|130
|000
|000
|000
|0—4
|12
|2
Porcello, Ross Jr. (7), M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Scott (8), Kimbrel (9), Hembree (10), Abad (11), B.Taylor (13) and Leon, Vazquez; Leake, Rosenthal (8), Oh (9), Bowman (11), Tuivailala (12) and Molina. W_Abad 1-0. L_Tuivailala 2-1. Sv_B.Taylor (1). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr.. St. Louis, Fowler.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|201
|002
|100—6
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
Kershaw, P.Baez (8), Romo (9) and Grandal; Cueto, Osich (7), Morris (8), Gearrin (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_Kershaw 7-2. L_Cueto 4-3. HRs_San Francisco, Nunez.
___
|New York
|200
|200
|000
|00—4
|11
|0
|Arizona
|102
|000
|100
|01—5
|8
|0
Harvey, Edgin (6), Gsellman (7), Blevins (8), Reed (9), R.Montero (11) and Plawecki; Corbin, Chafin (7), Hoover (8), Rodney (9), De La Rosa (10), Wilhelmsen (11) and Herrmann. W_Wilhelmsen 1-1. L_R.Montero 0-3. HRs_New York, Lagares, Conforto. Arizona, Lamb, Herrmann.
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|30x—6
|7
|0
J.Turner, Treinen (6), O.Perez (7), Albers (7), Grace (8) and Lobaton; Cole, Rivero (8), Nicasio (9) and Cervelli. W_Cole 2-4. L_J.Turner 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell.
___
|Cincinnati
|101
|000
|300—5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|052
|000
|00x—7
|6
|0
Feldman, Brice (3), Storen (6), W.Peralta (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Hendricks, Montgomery (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), W.Davis (9) and M.Montero. W_Hendricks 3-2. L_Feldman 2-4. Sv_W.Davis (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Cozart.
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
Garza, Torres (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy; Chacin, Hand (8), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_J.Barnes 1-0. L_Maurer 0-3. Sv_Knebel (2).