BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0729

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 042 000 001—7 12 0 Cleveland 002 010 001—4 7 0

Cobb, Farquhar (8), Stanek (8), Colome (9) and Sucre; Tomlin, Otero (3), Goody (4), Logan (6), McAllister (7), B.Shaw (8), Armstrong (9) and R.Perez. W_Cobb 4-3. L_Tomlin 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Sucre, Morrison. Cleveland, Zimmer.

___

Baltimore 010 210 000—4 11 1 Detroit 020 030 00x—5 9 1

Jimenez, Crichton (6), Bleier (7), M.Castro (8) and Castillo; Fulmer, A.Wilson (8), J.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Fulmer 5-1. L_Jimenez 1-2. Sv_J.Wilson (3). HRs_Detroit, Collins 2.

___

New York 100 540 010—11 16 2 Kansas City 000 210 103— 7 11 0

Pineda, Layne (7), Warren (7), Gallegos (9), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez; Vargas, Moylan (5), Maness (6), Wood (7), Alburquerque (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Pineda 4-2. L_Vargas 5-2. Sv_Betances (1). HRs_New York, Hicks. Kansas City, Merrifield, Perez.

___

Oakland 000 000 000—0 2 1 Seattle 100 030 00x—4 6 0

Hahn, Wahl (6), J.Smith (7) and Vogt; Bergman, Pazos (8) and Gosewisch. W_Bergman 1-1. L_Hahn 1-3.

___

Chicago 220 000 031— 8 15 2 Los Angeles 040 004 40x—12 13 1

M.Gonzalez, Swarzak (6), Ynoa (6), Holmberg (7) and K.Smith; Shoemaker, Alvarez (7), Guerra (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado. W_Shoemaker 3-2. L_M.Gonzalez 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Abreu. Los Angeles, Trout.

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 100 002 000—3 8 0 Miami 000 000 000—0 3 1

McCullers, Devenski (7), Harris (8), Giles (9) and Gattis; Urena, J.Garcia (6), Barraclough (7), Ziegler (8), Ellington (9) and Ellis. W_McCullers 4-1. L_Urena 1-2. Sv_Giles (11).

___

Toronto 000 210 010—4 7 3 Atlanta 600 002 00x—8 6 1

Biagini, Loup (5), Leone (5), Howell (6), D.Barnes (8) and Maile; Foltynewicz, Motte (7), O'Flaherty (8), Johnson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 2-4. L_Biagini 1-2. HRs_Toronto, Smoak, Bautista. Atlanta, Suzuki.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 201—3 9 1 Texas 114 120 00x—9 17 0

Eflin, L.Garcia (5), Neris (8), Ramos (8) and Rupp; Cashner, Barnette (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Lucroy. W_Cashner 1-3. L_Eflin 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Saunders. Texas, Hoying.

___

Boston 000 000 220 000 1—5 11 0 St. Louis 130 000 000 000 0—4 12 2

(13 innings)

Porcello, Ross Jr. (7), M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Scott (8), Kimbrel (9), Hembree (10), Abad (11), B.Taylor (13) and Leon, Vazquez; Leake, Rosenthal (8), Oh (9), Bowman (11), Tuivailala (12) and Molina. W_Abad 1-0. L_Tuivailala 2-1. Sv_B.Taylor (1). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr.. St. Louis, Fowler.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 201 002 100—6 9 0 San Francisco 000 000 001—1 4 0

Kershaw, P.Baez (8), Romo (9) and Grandal; Cueto, Osich (7), Morris (8), Gearrin (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_Kershaw 7-2. L_Cueto 4-3. HRs_San Francisco, Nunez.

___

New York 200 200 000 00—4 11 0 Arizona 102 000 100 01—5 8 0

(11 innings)

Harvey, Edgin (6), Gsellman (7), Blevins (8), Reed (9), R.Montero (11) and Plawecki; Corbin, Chafin (7), Hoover (8), Rodney (9), De La Rosa (10), Wilhelmsen (11) and Herrmann. W_Wilhelmsen 1-1. L_R.Montero 0-3. HRs_New York, Lagares, Conforto. Arizona, Lamb, Herrmann.

___

Washington 000 000 100—1 3 2 Pittsburgh 000 003 30x—6 7 0

J.Turner, Treinen (6), O.Perez (7), Albers (7), Grace (8) and Lobaton; Cole, Rivero (8), Nicasio (9) and Cervelli. W_Cole 2-4. L_J.Turner 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell.

___

Cincinnati 101 000 300—5 9 1 Chicago 052 000 00x—7 6 0

Feldman, Brice (3), Storen (6), W.Peralta (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Hendricks, Montgomery (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), W.Davis (9) and M.Montero. W_Hendricks 3-2. L_Feldman 2-4. Sv_W.Davis (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Cozart.

___

Milwaukee 100 000 002—3 7 0 San Diego 000 001 000—1 6 0

Garza, Torres (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy; Chacin, Hand (8), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_J.Barnes 1-0. L_Maurer 0-3. Sv_Knebel (2).