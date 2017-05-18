  1. Home
BC-BBN--NL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/18 13:07
BC-BBN--NL Standings,0229 National League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 25 14 .641
Atlanta 16 21 .432 8
New York 16 23 .410 9
Philadelphia 14 23 .378 10
Miami 14 25 .359 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 18 .581
St. Louis 21 17 .553
Chicago 20 19 .513 3
Cincinnati 19 20 .487 4
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 25 15 .625
Arizona 24 18 .571 2
Los Angeles 23 18 .561
San Francisco 17 25 .405 9
San Diego 15 29 .341 12

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Thursday's Games

Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3)

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1st game

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5)

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2)

Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1)

Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 2nd game

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3)

Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5)