BC-SOC--MLS Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/18 13:11
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11
Orlando City 6 3 2 20 14 14
Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17
Chicago 5 3 3 18 20 15
New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13
New York 5 6 1 16 12 18
Philadelphia 3 4 4 13 17 14
New England 3 4 4 13 18 16
Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15
D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18
Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 6 2 4 22 16 7
FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6
Houston 6 4 1 19 21 16
Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16
San Jose 4 4 4 16 13 14
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16
Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28
Real Salt Lake 3 7 2 11 11 23
Seattle 2 5 4 10 15 19
Colorado 2 7 1 7 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, San Jose 1

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York