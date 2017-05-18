BC-SOC--MLS Standings,0238

Major League Soccer

EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11 Orlando City 6 3 2 20 14 14 Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17 Chicago 5 3 3 18 20 15 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 New York 5 6 1 16 12 18 Philadelphia 3 4 4 13 17 14 New England 3 4 4 13 18 16 Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15 D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18 Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 6 2 4 22 16 7 FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6 Houston 6 4 1 19 21 16 Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16 San Jose 4 4 4 16 13 14 Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16 Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16 Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28 Real Salt Lake 3 7 2 11 11 23 Seattle 2 5 4 10 15 19 Colorado 2 7 1 7 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, San Jose 1

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York