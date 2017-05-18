  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on May 18, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/05/18 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, May 18 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT gears up for chairmanship election

@China Times: Teacher hangs himself after student accuses him online of sexual assault

@Liberty Times: Teacher hangs himself following online accusation of sexual assault

@Apple Daily: Teacher accused of molesting students hangs himself

@Economic Daily News: U.S. stocks plummet over Trump's impeachment crisis

@Commercial Times: Taishin Financial Holdings wins appeal in Chang Hwa Bank case
