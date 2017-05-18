Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 18 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: KMT gears up for chairmanship election



@China Times: Teacher hangs himself after student accuses him online of sexual assault



@Liberty Times: Teacher hangs himself following online accusation of sexual assault



@Apple Daily: Teacher accused of molesting students hangs himself



@Economic Daily News: U.S. stocks plummet over Trump's impeachment crisis



@Commercial Times: Taishin Financial Holdings wins appeal in Chang Hwa Bank case