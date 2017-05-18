Immigration Department to host Dragon Boat Festival event for new residents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To encourage the integration of new residents into the local community, the Immigration Department is organizing a Dragon Boat Festival activity that will be held on Sunday, May 21 and all new immigrants are invited to join.

The director of the Immigration Department, He Rongcun (何榮村), will participate in the event, which will include dance performances and DIY rice dumpling (粽子) wrapping. The event will give the families of new residents the chance to experience homemade rice dumplings and enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival tradition.

The Immigration Department said the purpose of this activity is to foster the local cultural identities of new immigrants and help them integrate into the local life smoothly. This activity is also aimed at helping new residents build their families, find employment, share their experiences, and cultivate more self-confidence.

This event will be held on Sunday May 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wanhua New Immigrant Hall (萬華新移民會館) on Chang Sha Street Sec.2 No.171, 4F (長沙街2段171號4樓). All new residents and their families are welcome to join in this festivity.

For more information, please visit the Immigration Department Facebook page.