Lumbini-Mt Everest marathon to promote sports tourism, spread Buddha's message of peace

New Delhi (Taiwan News) -- The land of Himalayas, Nepal, has organized a marathon run from Lumbini, the birth place of Lord Buddha, to Mount Everest to promote sports tourism in the country. It was also aimed at spreading Buddha's message of peace across the world.

The event, titled "Buddha Peace Flame Torch March Run," started on Monday from Maya Devi Garden in Lumbini, after lighting a peace torch at the eternal "Buddha Peace Flame Site," will head towards the world's highest peak after covering the entire ancient Kapilvastu kingdom. About 200 people, including over 100 from abroad are participating in the event.

India's youngest marathon runner Budhia Singh, 14, carried the "Buddha Peace Flame Torch" in tandem with Nepal's national runner and Olympian Baikuntha Manandhar. Budhia ran around the heritage sites of Swayambhunath and Boudhanath stupas. After that the team will head towards Mount Everest, leaving him at Kathmandu.

The aim of the run is to promote pilgrimage and sports tourism in Nepal, Bikram Pandey, the concept designer of the run, said.

"The race also aims to spread the Buddha's message of peace across the world and emotionally connect Kalinga and India, once ruled by emperor Ashoka, and Kapilvastu, Lumbini, the birth place of Buddha," Pandey said.