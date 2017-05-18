WHO accused of violating its constitution

The World Health Organization (WHO) has violated its own principles by excluding Taiwan from the upcoming meeting of its decision-making body, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Wednesday.

That decision is contrary to the WHO Constitution, which states that "the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition," Chen said during an interview with a news site.

The WHO's decision not to invite Taiwan to the World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting this year was made because of Beijing's intervention and contravened the Taiwanese people's right to health, he said.

The WHO's move has put the health of 23 million Taiwanese in danger, leaving a gap in the global health network, Chen said.

The WHA is scheduled to hold its annual meeting May 22-31 in Geneva.

Taiwan was hoping to attend as an observer, as it had been doing since 2009, but did not receive an invitation this year.

The exclusion this year is widely seen as the latest move by China to clamp down on Taiwan's international participation.

Requests by Taiwan media to cover the meeting have also been turned down this year.