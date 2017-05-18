BC-US--Trump,ADVISORY, US

The following is a package The Associated Press is offering on the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

TRUMP — Besieged from all sides, the Trump administration appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election. By Eric Tucker and Sadie Gurman. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. Developing.

TRUMP RUSSIA PROBE — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is given broad, sweeping powers to investigate not only Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, but any questionable actions related to it, possibly up to an including the firing of James Comey. By Eric Tucker and Sadie Gurman. SENT: 160 words, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words by 8 p.m., photos. With TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST, TRUMP-SPECIAL COUNSEL-Q&A.

TRUMP-MUELLER PROFILE — Robert Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later, the 9-11 terror attacks occurred. Overnight Mueller's mission changed and he spent the next 12 years transforming the agency into a terrorism-fighting force. UPCOMING: 500 words by

