Huffman wins from breakaway in Stage 4 of Tour of California

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — American rider Evan Huffman won from a five-man breakaway that barely survived a hard-chasing peloton to win the fourth stage of the Tour of California on Wednesday.

Huffman was followed across the line by Rally Cycling teammate Rob Britton in a banner day for the U.S.-based squad that was granted one of the wild cards to compete in the race.

Lennard Hofstede, Mathias Le Turnier and Gavin Mannion followed them across after spending about 98 of the 99 miles from Santa Barbara in the breakaway. Their advantage reached nine minutes before the peloton finally began giving serious chase, and by that point it was too late.

Peter Sagan led the field across the line 13 seconds behind the leaders.

Rafal Majka retained his overall lead, two seconds ahead of George Bennett, heading into the potentially decisive climb up Mount Baldy in the fifth stage Thursday.