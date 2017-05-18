  1. Home
Always Dreaming is 4-5 early favorite for Preakness

By BETH HARRIS , AP Racing Writer,Associated Press
2017/05/18 05:30

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has been made the early 4-5 favorite for the Preakness.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Always Dreaming will break from the No. 4 post in the 10-horse field for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Thirteen winners have started from that post, most recently Curlin in 2007.

Post positions were drawn Wednesday on a steamy, 92-degree day at Pimlico.

Classic Empire is the early 3-1 second choice for the 1 3/16-mile race. The colt finished fourth after getting bounced around and having a rough early trip in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. He will be next door to Always Dreaming in post No. 5.

Lookin At Lee, the second-place finisher in the Derby, is the 10-1 third choice. He drew the No. 9 post.