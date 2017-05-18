The Latest: US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 months in prison

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to federal investigators about a massive corruption scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard." (all times local):

2 p.m.

A retired US Navy admiral who has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to federal investigators involving a Malaysian defense contractor in a massive corruption scandal says he has only himself to blame.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau wrote a letter to a San Diego federal judge before his sentencing Wednesday that said he was "devastated" by the situation in which he finds himself.

Gilbeau admits that he lied when he told federal agents that he had never received any gifts from Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard" because of his wide girth.

He wrote to the judge that the media has "painted me to be corrupt and despicable" but he is "still proud" of his service.

Prosecutors say Francis overbilled the Navy by more than $34 million.

_____

1 p.m.

The first active-duty U.S. Navy admiral ever convicted of a federal crime has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defense contractor at the center of a massive corruption scandal.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in San Diego after pleading guilty to one count of making false statements.

Gilbeau admits that he lied when he told federal agents that he had never received any gifts from Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard" because of his wide girth.

Francis has admitted to bribing Navy officials with more than $500,000 in cash, prostitutes, and others gifts in exchange for classified information to help his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.