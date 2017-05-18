|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|37 29
|3
|5
|80
|32
|90
|Tottenham
|36 24
|8
|4
|73
|24
|80
|Manchester City
|37 22
|9
|6
|75
|39
|75
|Liverpool
|37 21 10
|6
|75
|42
|73
|Arsenal
|37 22
|6
|9
|74
|43
|72
|Manchester United
|37 17 15
|5
|52
|29
|66
|Everton
|37 17 10 10
|61
|41
|61
|Southampton
|37 12 10 15
|41
|47
|46
|West Bromwich Albion 37 12
|9 16
|42
|49
|45
|Bournemouth
|37 12
|9 16
|54
|66
|45
|Leicester
|36 12
|7 17
|46
|56
|43
|West Ham
|37 11
|9 17
|45
|63
|42
|Crystal Palace
|37 12
|5 20
|50
|61
|41
|Stoke
|37 10 11 16
|40
|56
|41
|Burnley
|37 11
|7 19
|38
|53
|40
|Watford
|37 11
|7 19
|40
|63
|40
|Swansea
|37 11
|5 21
|43
|69
|38
|Hull
|37
|9
|7 21
|36
|73
|34
|Middlesbrough
|37
|5 13 19
|27
|50
|28
|Sunderland
|37
|6
|6 25
|28
|64
|24
|Tuesday, May 16
Arsenal 2, Sunderland 0
Manchester City 3, West Bromwich Albion 1
|Wednesday, May 17
Southampton 0, Manchester United 0
|Thursday, May 18
Leicester vs. Tottenham 1845 GMT
|Sunday, May 21
Arsenal vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. West Ham 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Manchester City 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. West Bromwich Albion 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|46 29
|7 10
|85
|40
|94
|Brighton
|46 28
|9
|9
|74
|40
|93
|Reading
|46 26
|7 13
|68
|64
|85
|Sheffield Wednesday 46 24
|9 13
|60
|45
|81
|Huddersfield
|46 25
|6 15
|56
|58
|81
|Fulham
|46 22 14 10
|85
|57
|80
|Leeds
|46 22
|9 15
|61
|47
|75
|Norwich
|46 20 10 16
|85
|69
|70
|Derby
|46 18 13 15
|54
|50
|67
|Brentford
|46 18 10 18
|75
|65
|64
|Preston
|46 16 14 16
|64
|63
|62
|Cardiff
|46 17 11 18
|60
|61
|62
|Aston Villa
|46 16 14 16
|47
|48
|62
|Barnsley
|46 15 13 18
|64
|67
|58
|Wolverhampton
|46 16 10 20
|54
|58
|58
|Ipswich
|46 13 16 17
|48
|58
|55
|Bristol City
|46 15
|9 22
|60
|66
|54
|Queens Park Rangers 46 15
|8 23
|52
|66
|53
|Birmingham
|46 13 14 19
|45
|64
|53
|Burton Albion
|46 13 13 20
|49
|63
|52
|Nottingham Forest
|46 14
|9 23
|62
|72
|51
|Blackburn
|46 12 15 19
|53
|65
|51
|Wigan
|46 10 12 24
|40
|57
|42
|Rotherham
|46
|5
|8 33
|40
|98
|23
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|46 30 10
|6
|92
|47 100
|Bolton
|46 25 11 10
|68
|36
|86
|Scunthorpe
|46 24 10 12
|80
|54
|82
|Fleetwood Town
|46 23 13 10
|64
|43
|82
|Bradford
|46 20 19
|7
|62
|43
|79
|Millwall
|46 20 13 13
|66
|57
|73
|Southend
|46 20 12 14
|70
|53
|72
|Oxford United
|46 20
|9 17
|65
|52
|69
|Rochdale
|46 19 12 15
|71
|62
|69
|Bristol Rovers
|46 18 12 16
|68
|70
|66
|Peterborough
|46 17 11 18
|62
|62
|62
|Milton Keynes Dons 46 16 13 17
|60
|58
|61
|Charlton
|46 14 18 14
|60
|53
|60
|Walsall
|46 14 16 16
|51
|58
|58
|AFC Wimbledon
|46 13 18 15
|52
|55
|57
|Northampton
|46 14 11 21
|60
|73
|53
|Oldham
|46 12 17 17
|31
|44
|53
|Shrewsbury
|46 13 12 21
|46
|63
|51
|Bury
|46 13 11 22
|61
|73
|50
|Gillingham
|46 12 14 20
|59
|79
|50
|Port Vale
|46 12 13 21
|45
|70
|49
|Swindon
|46 11 11 24
|44
|66
|44
|Coventry
|46
|9 12 25
|37
|68
|39
|Chesterfield
|46
|9 10 27
|43
|78
|37
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Portsmouth
|46 26
|9 11
|79
|40
|87
|Plymouth
|46 26
|9 11
|71
|46
|87
|Doncaster
|46 25 10 11
|85
|55
|85
|Luton Town
|46 20 17
|9
|70
|43
|77
|Exeter
|46 21
|8 17
|75
|56
|71
|Carlisle
|46 18 17 11
|69
|68
|71
|Blackpool
|46 18 16 12
|69
|46
|70
|Colchester
|46 19 12 15
|67
|57
|69
|Wycombe
|46 19 12 15
|58
|53
|69
|Stevenage
|46 20
|7 19
|67
|63
|67
|Cambridge United
|46 19
|9 18
|58
|50
|66
|Mansfield Town
|46 17 15 14
|54
|50
|66
|Accrington Stanley 46 17 14 15
|59
|56
|65
|Grimsby Town
|46 17 11 18
|59
|63
|62
|Barnet
|46 14 15 17
|57
|64
|57
|Notts County
|46 16
|8 22
|54
|76
|56
|Crewe
|46 14 13 19
|58
|67
|55
|Morecambe
|46 14 10 22
|53
|73
|52
|Crawley Town
|46 13 12 21
|53
|71
|51
|Yeovil
|46 11 17 18
|49
|64
|50
|Cheltenham
|46 12 14 20
|49
|69
|50
|Newport County
|46 12 12 22
|51
|73
|48
|Hartlepool
|46 11 13 22
|54
|75
|46
|Leyton Orient
|46 10
|6 30
|47
|87
|36