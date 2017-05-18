Burundi: 3 killed in grenade attack in the capital

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — A police official in Burundi says three members of the ruling party's youth league have been killed in an attack outside a bar in the capital of Bujumbura.

Bujumbura Police Chief Bonfort Ndoreraho says the grenade attack happened late Wednesday in the Musaga neighborhood.

He says all the victims were known members of Imbonerakure, the youth league of the ruling party.

Imbonerakure members have been accused of committing serious human rights abuses in recent months, including torture and murder.

Burundi has been hit with hit with sporadic violence since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a disputed third term that he ultimately won.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the violence.