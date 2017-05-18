  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/05/18 05:25
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Sunderland 0

Manchester City 3, West Bromwich Albion 1

Wednesday's Match

Southampton 0, Manchester United 0

Thursday's Match

Leicester vs. Tottenham

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Everton

Burnley vs. West Ham

Hull vs. Tottenham

Watford vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Sunderland

Southampton vs. Stoke

Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

Swansea vs. West Bromwich Albion

Leicester vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

England Championship
Tuesday's Match

Reading 1, Fulham 0

Wednesday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield

England League One
Saturday's Match

Bradford vs. Millwall

England League Two
Thursday's Matches

Exeter vs. Carlisle

Luton Town vs. Blackpool