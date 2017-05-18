BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Sunderland 0
Manchester City 3, West Bromwich Albion 1
|Wednesday's Match
Southampton 0, Manchester United 0
|Thursday's Match
Leicester vs. Tottenham
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Everton
Burnley vs. West Ham
Hull vs. Tottenham
Watford vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
Southampton vs. Stoke
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
Swansea vs. West Bromwich Albion
Leicester vs. Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
|Tuesday's Match
Reading 1, Fulham 0
|Wednesday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield
|Saturday's Match
Bradford vs. Millwall
|Thursday's Matches
Exeter vs. Carlisle
Luton Town vs. Blackpool