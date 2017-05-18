Authorities: 4 dead, 22 injured in Colombia shipyard blasts

CARTAGENA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say two explosions have rocked an industrial shipyard in the coastal city of Cartagena, killing four people and injuring 22.

Witnesses tell local media the Wednesday morning explosions were felt up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) away. Two large black plumes of smoke were seen rising above the shipyard.

Adm. Jorge Carreno says one of the blasts happened while workers were repairing a freighter. The explosion caused a fire that left several people with serious burns.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the second explosion are not immediately clear.

The causes of the blasts are under investigation.