Wells Fargo, CVS tumble; Target and Red Robin Gourmet gain

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Bank of America Corp., down $1.42 to $22.57

Bank stocks fell more than the rest of the market as bond yields dropped, which hurts banks by driving down interest rates on loans.

Target Corp., up 51 cents to $55.04

The retailer's profits jumped 8 percent in the first quarter as its effort to turn its fortunes around gained traction. Online sales surged.

Jack in the Box Inc., up $5.78 to $107.67

The fast-food chain said it would consider spinning off its Qdoba Mexican restaurant chain.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $13.40 to $71.40

The casual restaurant chain reported earnings that came in well ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $4.11 to $75.69

The New York Post reported that the company's CEO recently suggested that Colgate-Palmolive would be open to a sale at $100 a share.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down 86 cents to $19.60

The clothing and accessories retailer posted results that missed Wall Street's estimates.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.91 to $11.05

The teen clothing retailer earned less in the latest quarter than analysts were expecting.

CVS Health Corp., down $2.79 to $76.33

CNBC reported that Amazon is hiring people to figure out how to break into pharmacy sales.