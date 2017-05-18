Man gets prison in drug-selling scheme with ex-NHL player

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say conspired with a former NHL player in a scheme to illegally sell prescription painkillers is headed to federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 36-year-old Christopher Alonardo was sentenced Tuesday to more than a year behind bars.

Alonardo pleaded guilty in December to oxycodone distribution charges.

Federal prosecutors say Alonardo and Kevin Stevens conspired to sell painkillers between August 2015 and March 2016.

Stevens is a former Boston Bruins player who was on two Stanley Cup championship teams. He was sentenced this month to three years' probation. His lawyer said he was prescribed oxycodone after a serious on-ice injury in 1993 from which he still has not recovered.

Alonardo's lawyer said he suffered from an addiction to pain medication for about a decade.