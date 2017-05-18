New York settles housing case involving former Nazi enclave

YAPHANK, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general has announced an anti-discrimination settlement at a predominantly German-American housing enclave with a history as a Nazi camp in the 1930s.

Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) said Wednesday the German American Settlement League has agreed to change policies that historically limited membership and home ownership to people of German descent.

The settlement prohibits the league from discriminating against people on the basis of race or national origin. It also calls for a reform of membership policies, governance structure and internal controls.

The group is located in Yaphank (YAP'-hank), on eastern Long Island. An attorney for the group hasn't responded to an email seeking comment.

A federal lawsuit was settled in 2016 by a couple who claimed exclusionary policies made it difficult for them to sell their home.