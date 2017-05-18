  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/05/18 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 132.20 Up 2.95
Jul 132.10 135.35 130.05 134.40 Up 2.95
Sep 134.55 137.65 132.50 136.75 Up 2.90
Dec 138.00 141.10 136.00 140.20 Up 2.90
Mar 141.20 144.45 139.50 143.60 Up 2.80
May 143.80 146.55 141.80 145.85 Up 2.75
Jul 146.00 148.60 144.05 147.90 Up 2.70
Sep 145.95 150.50 145.95 149.80 Up 2.70
Dec 148.80 152.85 148.80 152.25 Up 2.75
Mar 151.90 155.15 151.90 154.65 Up 2.75
May 152.90 156.05 152.90 155.70 Up 2.60
Jul 153.80 156.95 153.80 156.75 Up 2.60
Sep 154.75 157.80 154.75 157.70 Up 2.65
Dec 156.05 159.10 156.05 159.05 Up 2.65
Mar 160.60 Up 2.65