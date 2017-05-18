New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|132.20
|Up
|2.95
|Jul
|132.10
|135.35
|130.05
|134.40
|Up
|2.95
|Sep
|134.55
|137.65
|132.50
|136.75
|Up
|2.90
|Dec
|138.00
|141.10
|136.00
|140.20
|Up
|2.90
|Mar
|141.20
|144.45
|139.50
|143.60
|Up
|2.80
|May
|143.80
|146.55
|141.80
|145.85
|Up
|2.75
|Jul
|146.00
|148.60
|144.05
|147.90
|Up
|2.70
|Sep
|145.95
|150.50
|145.95
|149.80
|Up
|2.70
|Dec
|148.80
|152.85
|148.80
|152.25
|Up
|2.75
|Mar
|151.90
|155.15
|151.90
|154.65
|Up
|2.75
|May
|152.90
|156.05
|152.90
|155.70
|Up
|2.60
|Jul
|153.80
|156.95
|153.80
|156.75
|Up
|2.60
|Sep
|154.75
|157.80
|154.75
|157.70
|Up
|2.65
|Dec
|156.05
|159.10
|156.05
|159.05
|Up
|2.65
|Mar
|160.60
|Up
|2.65