Heart-shaped diamond sells for $13M, under auction estimate

GENEVA (AP) — A heart-shaped diamond billed as the largest of its kind to be auctioned off has sold for less than the pre-sale estimate, fetching a hammer price of 13 million Swiss francs (about $13.3 million.)

The 92-carat "La Legende" was the standout piece among some 250 jewels on the block at Christie's in Geneva on Wednesday. It had been expected to go for $14 million to $20 million.

The diamond dangles from a pearl necklace in a piece designed by Paris' centuries-old Boehmer & Bassenge jewelers.

The sale capped two days of high-profile jewelry auctions in Geneva.

A 14.54-carat flawless Fancy Vivid Blue diamond earring that was the headline offering Tuesday at rival Sotheby's also fell short of its pre-sale estimate. It was paired with a pear-shaped pink diamond earring.