Taiwan News is Now Hiring Full-time and Part-time Bilingual Writers

We are seeking a bilingual (English and Mandarin) candidate who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.
Responsibilities
- Draft multiple articles daily about current events in Taiwan
- Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues, with a particular focus on the environment
- Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles
- Attend and report on events and press conferences
- Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources
Requirements
- Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese. A native speaker of English is preferred
- College graduate
- Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media
- Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan, especially the environment
- Can work on weekends if needed
- Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing skills
Email resume and cover letter to: keoni.everington@etaiwannews.com