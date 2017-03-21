The Latest: Jump in missing, dead migrants on Italy route

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the influx of asylum-seekers and migrants in Europe (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The U.N.'s migration monitor says more than three times more people have died or gone missing while trying to cross the central Mediterranean between Libya and Italy this year compared to the same period of 2016.

The International Organization for Migration says at least 481 migrants or refugees have died or gone missing through March 19 on that route, from 159 in the same period last year.

IOM spokesman Joel Millman said Tuesday that the weekend rescue of over 3,300 migrants was set to bring the total of arrivals in Italy to over 20,000 this year. Nearly 18,800 crossed in the first quarter last year.

Crossings generally increase as the weather warms in spring, and Millman said it's unusual to see such high crossing and death numbers so early in the year.

___

12:30 p.m.

The U.N. children's agency says many child asylum seekers in Germany still have to spend long periods in unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and some have only limited access to education and don't receive adequate health care.

A study by UNICEF on the situation of 350,000 children and teenagers who have come to Germany as asylum seekers since 2015 says they often spend months or years in shelters where they sometimes witness or are exposed to violence and abuse.

The report released Tuesday said only a third of all children in asylum shelters have access to education. It adds that refugee children don't have the same access to treatment of chronic and psychological illnesses as German kids.

Some 447 asylum shelter workers were questioned anonymously for the study from May to September 2016.