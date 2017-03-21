InterNations: Taiwan is the world's friendliest country

InterNations, one of the world’s largest expat networks, surveyed more than 14,000 respondents from 67 countries and found that Taiwan is the friendliest country in the world.

The results of the survey reported earlier this month in an article on the InterNations website also found that countries in the Southern Hemisphere are generally perceived as friendlier and more open than those up north.

According to the report, Taiwan clinched the first place for the friendliest country and best expat destination in the world. Taiwan scored high on hospitality as some 90 percent of foreigners in Taiwan gave local residents high marks, compared to an average of 65 percent in the rest of the surveyed countries, the report said. The report also said that the polls revealed that more than one third of expats even considered staying in Taiwan forever.

Source: InterNations website

Bringing up the rear is Kuwait, which fared poorly in categories like “ease of settling in,” “feeling welcome” and “finding friends,” according to InterNation’s data.

The report pointed out that attitudes toward expats tend to vary according to where the expats are from. “Americans, often labeled as the world’s most obnoxious tourists, aren’t always embraced everywhere they go. Meanwhile, Japanese people are frequently ranked as the world’s most polite and well-behaved tourists,” the report said.

Many netizens have agreed with what the report found. Michael Fritz, a California resident, said in response to the report, “Having lived and worked in Taiwan for 5 years (primarily in Taipei), I can attest to the fact that Taiwan absolutely deserves this #1 ranking. In addition to being friendly and hospitable, Taiwanese people are extremely well educated.”

Kingsley Ezukam said, “I live in Taiwan and it deserves it. A very wonderful place.”

“I lived in Taiwan and totally agree that they love Americans... I would return and live out my life were it not for preferring to be close to my grandchildren,” Bryn Bacy Robinson, a U.S. citizen, commented on the report.