Israel: Gaza aid worker for Turkey diverted funds to Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Shin Bet security agency says it has arrested a Palestinian employee of a humanitarian program run by the Turkish government on suspicion of illicitly diverting funds to militants.

The Shin Bet says Tuesday its interrogation of Muhammad Murtaja, the coordinator of the Gaza branch of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, revealed how he duped the organization by shifting funds to the military wing of the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

It said Murtaja's activities included military training, manufacturing weapons and digging tunnels into Israel.

It's not the first time Israel has accused local employees of international aid groups of abusing their positions to aid militants in Gaza. It previously charged the Gaza manager of the World Vision charity of allegedly funneling millions to Hamas.