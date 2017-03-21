Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 21, 2017
_____
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;17;81%;73%;10
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;23;20;Nice with some sun;26;20;NNW;10;51%;0%;10
Aleppo, Syria;19;6;Clouds and sun;19;7;ENE;7;61%;44%;6
Algiers, Algeria;18;12;Mostly sunny;18;11;SE;22;62%;4%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;2;Clouds and sun;13;3;ESE;21;60%;30%;3
Anchorage, United States;-1;-11;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-10;N;7;51%;11%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;20;8;A little rain;13;6;N;12;65%;66%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;0;-15;Plenty of sun;0;-11;E;17;79%;0%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;33;21;Clouds and sun;33;21;SSE;10;50%;31%;6
Athens, Greece;21;12;Spotty showers;21;10;NNW;13;59%;60%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;23;18;Variable cloudiness;23;19;WSW;17;71%;36%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;24;11;Increasing clouds;26;17;ENE;17;42%;27%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;35;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;10;70%;55%;9
Bangalore, India;32;20;Hazy sunshine;32;19;ESE;11;47%;24%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;36;27;Turning cloudy;35;27;S;13;56%;14%;11
Barcelona, Spain;17;11;Clouds and sun;17;9;WSW;19;64%;64%;4
Beijing, China;15;4;Cloudy;15;7;ESE;6;40%;67%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;25;11;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;SE;18;52%;8%;4
Berlin, Germany;12;2;Some sunshine;11;4;E;8;49%;27%;3
Bogota, Colombia;19;10;A little a.m. rain;18;10;SE;10;76%;77%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;E;15;78%;68%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;19;9;A little a.m. rain;18;7;NNE;10;61%;82%;3
Brussels, Belgium;10;2;Partly sunny;12;4;ESE;14;55%;30%;3
Bucharest, Romania;19;5;Mostly sunny, mild;18;3;ESE;12;62%;6%;5
Budapest, Hungary;19;9;Spotty showers;21;9;WSW;8;67%;84%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;24;20;A shower or two;25;19;E;13;77%;68%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;WSW;9;46%;66%;6
Busan, South Korea;15;3;Mostly cloudy;14;7;W;8;42%;7%;5
Cairo, Egypt;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NE;14;26%;27%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;33;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;SSE;15;68%;0%;6
Caracas, Venezuela;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SE;5;55%;55%;10
Chennai, India;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;24;SE;9;62%;0%;11
Chicago, United States;9;-2;Partly sunny, colder;2;-2;E;19;46%;4%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;9;66%;2%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;8;2;A shower in places;9;1;W;18;60%;42%;3
Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;19;N;27;72%;0%;11
Dallas, United States;31;18;Clouds breaking;28;18;SSE;15;61%;11%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;11;75%;75%;8
Delhi, India;34;19;Hazy and hot;36;20;NNW;16;36%;0%;9
Denver, United States;22;6;Warm with some sun;25;8;SW;11;30%;6%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;18;Lots of sun, warmer;33;20;SE;8;46%;4%;10
Dili, East Timor;31;23;Cloudy with t-storms;29;23;SW;10;83%;79%;6
Dublin, Ireland;8;1;Spotty showers;6;4;N;32;76%;84%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;15;10;A couple of showers;19;10;N;11;54%;81%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;19;11;Partly sunny;17;8;WNW;27;61%;60%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;SE;15;83%;80%;8
Harare, Zimbabwe;25;16;A t-storm in spots;24;15;SE;11;73%;55%;9
Havana, Cuba;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;18;NE;15;54%;0%;10
Helsinki, Finland;4;2;A touch of rain;5;0;WSW;28;83%;58%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;SE;15;63%;13%;10
Hong Kong, China;26;19;Not as warm;22;19;E;17;88%;82%;3
Honolulu, United States;29;22;Some sun;29;23;NE;20;59%;16%;10
Hyderabad, India;36;21;Hazy sunshine;36;21;SE;9;18%;0%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;25;17;Cloudy;27;16;WNW;22;55%;100%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;NE;21;60%;0%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;N;7;77%;92%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;22;Nice with some sun;30;23;NNE;11;54%;4%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;27;10;Mostly sunny;28;11;E;9;44%;9%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;10;7;A touch of rain;13;6;NNE;7;60%;56%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;32;22;Periods of sun;31;20;W;18;54%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;21;10;Increasing clouds;24;12;S;9;63%;29%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;35;19;Mostly sunny, nice;37;20;N;9;10%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;11;7;Showers around;16;7;SSW;13;64%;84%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;29;22;A few showers;29;22;NNE;12;67%;73%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;WSW;9;73%;55%;7
Kolkata, India;32;20;Hazy sunshine;34;22;SSW;11;54%;0%;10
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;34;25;Mostly cloudy;34;24;ENE;8;68%;55%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;14;3;An afternoon shower;12;3;ESE;14;73%;77%;10
Lagos, Nigeria;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;72%;73%;8
Lima, Peru;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;23;SSE;12;69%;44%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;16;10;Spotty showers;14;8;NW;22;56%;87%;4
London, United Kingdom;11;4;Spotty showers;8;5;ESE;22;76%;80%;2
Los Angeles, United States;17;14;Morning rain;17;10;SSW;11;85%;88%;3
Luanda, Angola;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;8;81%;66%;7
Madrid, Spain;18;4;Spotty showers;12;0;WNW;19;61%;86%;4
Male, Maldives;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NE;12;62%;27%;11
Manaus, Brazil;28;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;E;10;72%;72%;6
Manila, Philippines;29;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;12;59%;52%;10
Melbourne, Australia;26;18;Showers around;20;14;SE;21;77%;61%;4
Mexico City, Mexico;26;8;Partly sunny, nice;26;7;SE;13;18%;0%;14
Miami, United States;25;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;S;10;54%;5%;9
Minsk, Belarus;8;5;Cloudy with a shower;10;-1;NNW;11;76%;66%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;39;26;Turning sunny, nice;32;26;E;17;61%;26%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;24;17;Brief a.m. showers;24;17;ENE;13;74%;88%;5
Montreal, Canada;4;-12;Much colder;-8;-13;NW;19;54%;15%;4
Moscow, Russia;8;2;Low clouds and mild;11;4;SW;12;67%;70%;1
Mumbai, India;32;22;Hazy sunshine;33;22;N;14;60%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;29;16;A t-shower in spots;29;15;NE;17;56%;45%;11
New York, United States;15;2;Mostly sunny;4;-4;NNW;34;29%;0%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;22;10;Cloudy;19;10;WNW;9;67%;35%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;6;-11;Mostly sunny;1;-12;SE;8;74%;0%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;12;4;Clouds and sun;12;4;SE;16;44%;1%;5
Oslo, Norway;7;-1;Partly sunny;7;-3;W;11;51%;4%;2
Ottawa, Canada;7;-14;Much colder;-7;-13;NW;29;44%;8%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;31;26;A t-storm around;31;27;E;14;71%;75%;8
Panama City, Panama;34;23;Partly sunny;34;23;NNW;16;56%;13%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;11;75%;72%;10
Paris, France;10;3;Spotty showers;13;6;ESE;16;57%;84%;3
Perth, Australia;20;18;A shower in places;22;18;WNW;22;70%;75%;6
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;10;65%;55%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NE;9;74%;74%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;30;20;Spotty showers;30;20;N;8;60%;83%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;13;5;Cloudy and cooler;8;4;ENE;13;69%;70%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;13;-3;Clouding up;14;-1;WNW;13;41%;0%;4
Quito, Ecuador;19;10;Morning showers;18;9;ENE;15;75%;94%;8
Rabat, Morocco;17;9;Sun and some clouds;17;8;NW;12;71%;61%;6
Recife, Brazil;31;26;Showers;31;26;SE;15;72%;84%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;2;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;SSE;19;53%;70%;1
Riga, Latvia;9;1;Cloudy with a shower;9;0;SW;22;66%;40%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNE;10;72%;33%;7
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;26;15;Turning cloudy;27;17;SSE;21;20%;27%;8
Rome, Italy;20;7;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;10;72%;31%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;8;3;An afternoon shower;5;2;WSW;16;66%;79%;2
San Francisco, United States;18;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;9;NW;17;74%;62%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;28;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;ENE;15;66%;72%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;22;A shower or two;28;23;SE;11;76%;73%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;N;9;54%;5%;12
Sana'a, Yemen;26;10;A shower in the p.m.;27;12;WNW;10;39%;57%;13
Santiago, Chile;30;12;Sunny and beautiful;29;12;SSW;7;44%;2%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;29;21;Showers;28;21;N;8;73%;85%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;16;8;Cool with rain;12;4;WNW;15;64%;88%;4
Seattle, United States;13;8;Rain and drizzle;11;5;SSW;22;76%;75%;2
Seoul, South Korea;12;1;High clouds;14;2;W;8;34%;2%;5
Shanghai, China;15;8;Showers around;11;10;ESE;15;65%;95%;4
Singapore, Singapore;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;12;77%;73%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;23;7;Partly sunny;21;6;SE;16;58%;23%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;17;69%;51%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;9;3;Partly sunny;7;-1;WNW;16;65%;26%;2
Sydney, Australia;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;20;S;17;76%;90%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;20;17;Pleasant and warmer;25;17;WSW;16;68%;70%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;5;2;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;SW;27;70%;47%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;14;11;Brief a.m. showers;19;11;NE;11;65%;70%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;10;-1;Partly sunny;11;0;NNW;12;45%;27%;5
Tehran, Iran;16;6;Partly sunny;14;8;NE;16;33%;61%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;20;13;A morning shower;21;14;ENE;9;61%;51%;5
Tirana, Albania;22;9;Partly sunny;26;10;ESE;8;49%;7%;5
Tokyo, Japan;9;5;Sunny and breezy;14;3;NNW;25;37%;0%;6
Toronto, Canada;9;-9;Much colder;-2;-8;NW;26;38%;0%;5
Tripoli, Libya;18;14;A shower in spots;19;11;N;17;74%;51%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;20;12;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;12;68%;27%;6
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;4;-8;Clouds and sun;4;-5;E;16;39%;6%;4
Vancouver, Canada;10;8;Rain and drizzle;10;4;SSE;13;68%;83%;1
Vienna, Austria;18;9;A little a.m. rain;13;6;NW;14;79%;84%;3
Vientiane, Laos;33;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;E;7;55%;27%;11
Vilnius, Lithuania;10;5;Showers around;8;-2;WNW;15;62%;60%;2
Warsaw, Poland;13;5;Cloudy;9;3;E;9;69%;44%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;19;15;Areas of low clouds;20;14;SE;14;86%;67%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;35;21;Mostly sunny, warm;37;20;SW;9;45%;0%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;12;-2;Cooler with a shower;6;-4;ENE;6;46%;46%;6
_____
_____
