Gogoro riders to be able to recharge scooters at PX Mart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese startup Gogoro announced Tuesday that riders of their Smartscooters will soon be able to change batteries at PX Mart (全聯福利中心), a leading supermarket chain in Taiwan, making it more convenient for them to power up their scooters.

The hi-tech Smartscooter, often dubbed as “the Tesla of scooters,” runs on two swappable Lithium batteries. Riders are able to swap out depleted batteries at over 300 Gogoro charging stations across the nation’s urban regions, including gas stations, MRT stations, convenient stores, and shopping malls.

The company announced today that more charging stations, or GoStations, will be installed at 20 of the PX Mart branches across the island by the end of June, and the network will be further expanded by the end of 2017 to cover the western part of Taiwan. Customers will be given more options to recharge their scooters without having to worry about dead batteries.

With the world’s highest density of scooters, Taiwan has proven to be an ideal market for electric scooters. The Ministry of Economic Affairs announced in February that electric scooter sales reached 20,000 units in 2016, a 98 percent increase from the previous year, with Gogoro being the largest vendor, which sold 13,000 units last year.

The government began in 2014 a subsidy program to encourage the purchase of eco-friendly electric scooters in Taiwan, which offers an NT$7,200 (US$240) subsidy to all small/light e-scooters buyers, effective till the end of 2018.